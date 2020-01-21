Senior Bowl Director Thinks Highly of A&M's Davis' Potential

MOBILE, Ala. - One look at Quartney Davis could tell you all you need about his profession. An action figure clone in the body of a 6'2" specimen, the former Texas A & M wide receiver looks the part of a future NFL player.

The journey for Davis begins in Mobile, Alabama, home of the Senior Bowl and the path many take towards their NFL careers. Last season, 93 players who spent the week down in the birthplace of Mardi Gras heard their name called on draft weekend — the most in the history of the event.

As Davis begins back a square one, his past will only help him expand his role for the future. And his future could be bright with a strong week under the direction of Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions staff. Davis has already impressed the man in charge of selecting the rosters long before he arrived at the Renaissance Riverview hotel.

"He's in for a really big week," Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy said. "This kid can open a ton of eyes. He's really talented."

Davis perhaps couldn't find the exposure that made him one of the preseason's most sought-after players during his junior season. Clouded in an offense full of miscues, missed opportunities and poorly executed plays, the Houston native never found a consistent rhythm throughout the 2019 campaign for the Aggies.

Davis finished with 54 catches for 616 yards and a career-low four touchdowns. He would declare for the NFL Draft, testing the waters with hopes a team would take a chance on his skill set. (10:36)

As a junior, one would be unable to join the Senior Bowl roster following early declaring. Thanks to his graduation in December, Nagy saved room for a talent such as his.

"You can't get to January and 115 invites out and then all these good juniors declare and not have a spot," Nagy said. "You really do have to save and have to kind of get a feel of where they're leaning throughout the fall — coming out or staying.

"When they declare, they're ready."

A down season could have cost Davis the respect in the draft rooms some would have desired. To some scouts, the former A & M wideout holds a mid-round grade — a third-round selection to be his celling. With a week of productive outings, perhaps his grade could climb.

It also could drop in a matter of minutes. With his missed catch, questions arise. A broken route brings wonder to his break out of the vertical line. Any moment could make a break a player's early stock.

Each practice could bring promise for Davis. It also could bring concerns about his skills at the next level. But Nagy is confident his week will end on a bright note for the future.

After all — who do you think selected him to play?

"He's explosive. He's got playmaking ability and we're excited to have Quartney down here," Nagy said. "He has as big of a chance as anybody to rise up because it's such a loaded receiver class, but there's a lot of positioning to go on and where do they all fit.

"This is going to be a big and great week for Quartney."