Senior Bowl Notes: Davis Finds Promise in First Day of Camp

MOBILE, Ala. - The wind blew as the sun sunk behind the press box tower at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The 2020 Senior Bowl is officially underway as the next crop of talent will hope to make their mark on the start of the NFL Draft process.

Texas A & M's Quartney Davis is hoping to be the next name from College Station to make his name in the draft process. A junior who graduated early, the former Aggies standout receiver was one of the multiple players who was saved a roster spot from Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

As the first day of practice came to a close, Davis received high praise from several scouts for his smooth route-running and ability to create separation against opponents.

Due to the struggles of A & M's offensive production in 2019, Davis' stock is mixed among reports found in Mobile. Some believe that his raw speed and ability to win at the line of scrimmage merits a mid-round selection. Others are unsure that his hands will be able to be consistent at the next level, placing him as a late-round pick.

Davis was considered a "winner" early by multiple scouts due to his speed and transition to the Detroit Lions offense. An active week around the scouts should have him trending in the right direction moving into the middle of the week.

"I just want to come here and answer the questions I wasn't able to in school," Davis said Tuesday during the Senior Bowl media day press conference. "Whatever I didn't showcase in school, I better showcase down here."

Davis finished his final season at A & M with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns. Both Davis and former A & M punter Braden Mann will play for the north roster on Saturday, January 25 for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff.