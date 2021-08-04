South Carolina Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas A&M

A coaching change was necessary after one of the worst seasons in school history, as Shane Beamer replaces Will Muschamp. Beamer has added energy and passion to this team already.

But with only six starters returning on the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks are in the equivalent of an 'NFL rebuilding season,' and growing pains are to be expected.

Overall, South Carolina's offense was poor in 2020, ranking 98th in scoring offense, 96th in total offense, 104th in passing offense, and 60th in rushing offense.

QB Luke Doty

South Carolina's Collin Hill is now gone, and Doty takes over under center. There's not a ton of veterans to throw to, and Doty himself is just a sophomore, but with some success running the ball, the team could open up the passing game for him.

RB Kevin Harris

Last season, Harris took over for an injured MarShawn Lloyd and posted the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history. But with an "iffy at best" offensive line upfront, he's got his work cut out for him in 2021.

TE Nick Muse

The Gamecock's second-leading pass-catcher from last season, as Shi Smith, the leader, has moved on to the NFL, will be looking to add to his totals from 2020. And with wide receivers that have yet to distinguish themselves, Muse could have a big season.

WR E.J. Jenkins

A St. Francis transfer, Jenkins should be the No. 1 wideout option. At 6-foot-8 and 235-pounds, he has the size to compete in the SEC provided the ball can make it his way.

