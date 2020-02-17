Steelers Head Coach "Hacked Off" At ESPN For Former A&M's Myles Garrett Interview

COLLEGE STATION — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not hold back when it was his turn to speak. Less than 72 hours after a sit-down interview with former Texas A & M defensive end Myles Garrett, Tomlin is letting ESPN know his thoughts on the situation.

In an interview on ESPN's First Take Monday, Tomlin discussed the situation surrounding Garrett, a member of the Cleveland Browns and Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph. In the sit-down interview with ESPN's Mina Kimes, Garrett said the incident that occurred on Nov.14 was instigated by Rudolph calling him a “stupid N-word".

Tomlin, however, has stated that the report against his quarterback is not accurate.

“These accusations are serious, not only in terms of Mason Rudolph’s character, but his professional pursuits," Tomlin said. "Nobody on that field, as a member of the Cleveland Browns or the Pittsburgh Steelers, corroborated what was said by Myles Garrett."

Tomlin stated earlier this month that the allegations against his quarterback were not true. On Monday, the veteran coach stated that he "took offense" to the Outside the Lines interview, saying that it turned into a "he-said, he-said" moment.

Rudolph also voiced his concerns of the situation on Twitter, calling out both Garrett and ESPN for falsely accusing of the derogatory comments.

During the fight, Rudolph's helmet would be removed and Garrett would strike him in the head in retaliation. The Browns defender would be suspended for the remainder of the season while fellow defensive lineman Larry Ogubjobi would be suspended one game. Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey would receive a three-game suspension while Rudolph received a $50,000 fine."

Garrett would also be fined $45,623 and would lose over $1 million in game checks.

"I fully support Mason Rudolph, we as an organization support Mason Rudolph and to be completely honest with you, we were "hacked off" with what we saw this weekend," Tomlin said in his closing remarks.

A star defensive end for Texas A & M, Garrett began his playing career out in College Station. During his three-year stint at Kyle Field, he would amass After 141 tackles, 47 tackles for losses, 31 sacks and seven forced fumbles. He would declare for the NFL Draft and be selected with the No.1 pick in 2017.

In three years with the Browns, the former Aggie has become on the league's top pass rushers. Posting similar numbers to his time at Kyle Field, Garrett has tallied 104 tackles, 65 quarterback hits, 32 tackles for losses, 30 sacks and six forced fumbles.

The NFL has yet to comment on the interview or the situation unfolding to legal ramifications.