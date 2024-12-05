Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Named Finalist For Prestigious NFL Honor
They say that the best athletes make a difference off the field just as much as they do on the field.
That's exactly what Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans has been doing.
For his philanthropic activity off the gridiron, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers named their all-time receiving yards and touchdowns leader as their nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The award, named after the legendary Chicago Bears running back honors an active NFL player and their commitment to philanthropy and overall community impact in addition to their play on the field. There are 32 nominees for the award, one from each NFL team.
The award began gracing Payton's name shortly after his death in 1999, highlighting 'Sweetness'' legacy as a humanitarian.
In December 2017, Evans and his wife, Ashli, founded the Mike Evans Family Foundation with a mission to help victims of domestic violence, Mike having experienced domestic abuse when he was younger.
The Mike Evans Family Foundation has also been known to host free football and basketball camps for children in Evans' hometown of Galveston.
As for his play on the field, that should speak for itself. Despite missing four games with a hamstring injury, the Canton-bound pass catcher has still managed to catch 39 passes for 521 yards and find the end zone seven times, with there still being plenty of time for him to extend his monumental streak of 1,000-yard seasons, having surpassed the milestone in each of his 10 seasons in the National Football League.
