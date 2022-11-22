Aggies Hold Steady in SEC Power Rankings

Aggies Hold Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the UMass Minutemen and held steady in the All Aggies/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 12’s results.
The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.
The Aggies (4-7, 1-6 in SEC) beat the Minutemen, 20-3, as the Aggies snapped their six-game losing streak. The Aggies remained at No. 14 this week.
The Aggies are hosting LSU on Saturday.
Week 12 SEC results included Georgia beating Kentucky, 16-6; South Carolina beating Tennessee, 63-38; LSU beating UAB, 41-10; Alabama beating Austin Peay, 34-0; Arkansas beating Ole Miss, 42-27; Mississippi State beating East Tennessee State, 56-7; Texas A&M beating UMass, 20-3; Vanderbilt beating Florida, 31-24; Auburn beating Western Kentucky, 41-17; and Missouri beating New Mexico State, 45-14.
The Week 13 schedule is set. On Thursday Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State at 6 p.m. central. On Friday, Missouri hosts Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. central and Florida State hosts Florida at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Georgia hosts Georgia Tech at 11 a.m. central, Clemson hosts South Carolina at 11 a.m., Kentucky hosts Louisville at 2 p.m., Alabama hosts Auburn at 2:30 p.m., Texas A&M hosts LSU at 6 p.m. and Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee at 6:30 p.m.
The complete power rankings are below.
SEC Week 12 Staff Power Rankings
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Georgia (11-0, 8-0) (5) — 70 points (Last week: 1)
2. LSU (9-2, 6-1) — 65 points (Last week: 3)
3. Alabama (9-2, 5-2) — 60 points (Last week: 4)
4. Tennessee (9-2, 5-2) — 49 points (Last week: 2)
5. Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4) — 46 points (Last week: 6)
6. South Carolina (7-4, 4-4) — 45 points (Last week: 8)
7. Arkansas (6-5, 3-4) — 44 points (Last week: 10)
8. Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3) — 41 points (Last week: 5)
9. Kentucky (6-5, 3-5) — 29 points (Last week: 7)
10. Florida (6-5, 3-5) — 21 points (Last week: 9)
11. Auburn (5-6, 2-5) — 20 points (Last week: 11)
12. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) — 16 points (Last week: 12)
13. Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) — 14 points (Last week: 13)
14. Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6) — 5 points (Last week: 14)
