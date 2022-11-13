Texas A&M TE Max Wright OUT vs. Auburn With Injury

Sitting at 3-6 on the season, the Texas A&M Aggies were already on the brink before their trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers.

But now, their chances of becoming bowl eligible may have taken yet another hit, with tight end Max Wright being forced to leave the game with what appeared to be an upper-body injury.

The injury, which came early on in the second quarter with the score tied and 0-0, happened after an 18-yard catch from Wright.

The play was by far the Aggies' biggest offensive play of the night and one of the most explosive plays of the game.

Wright, who changed positions from the defensive side of the ball before becoming a tight end in 2020, has become an important part of the Aggies' offense in recent weeks.

Last week against Florida, Wright had his best game of the season, catching five passes for 59 yards.

Following the injury, Wright was stabilized and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

