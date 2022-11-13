Skip to main content

Aggies Trail Auburn at Halftime as Offense Sputters

The Aggies offense has once again struggled on the road, this time against the Auburn Tigers.

The Texas A&M Aggies were already having a bad year offensively but seemed to have turned a corner behind the play of freshman quarterback, Conner Weigman.

However, in their Saturday night trip to take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, they seemingly regressed, trailing the Tigers 7-0 heading into the locker room after being shut out through the first half. 

The biggest struggle, and perhaps the most surprising for the Aggies, has come on the ground, where they have averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, totaling just 15 yards on 54 carries. 

Weigman himself has also not been able to get into a rhythm, throwing for 76 yards and 7 of 16 passing, and rushing four times for 15 yards. 

Meanwhile defensively, it has been the same old story for the Aggies after getting torched on the ground by the Tigers through the first 30 minutes. 

As a team, Auburn has completed just four passes on seven attempts for 42 yards, with the lone score of the half coming through the air. But on the ground, have done whatever they wanted, rushing 24 times for 173 yards. 

The Aggies will hope to turn things around on both sides of the ball in half No. 2, as they look to remain in contention for bowl eligibility.

