Skip to main content

Alabama QB Bryce Young Active Against Texas A&M

Bryce Young officially was cleared for Saturday's game QB1 against Texas A&M.

Max Johnson, Texas A&M's primary starting quarterback, will not play in Saturday's matchup against No. 1 Alabama. Bryce Young, Alabama's primary starter, should. 

Young was officially cleared to play Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) after dealing with shoulder concerns throughout the week. Alabama coach Nick Saban said that Young would be a "game-time decision." 

Young left last week's 49-26 victory over Arkansas in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe filled in, throwing for 65 yards and rushing for 91. Young finished Saturday 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. 

During warmups, Young was seen working on the sidelines but did not throw the football. He did, however, take snaps with first-team center Darrion Dalcourt throughout the 45-minute drills. 

On the opposing sidelines, Johnson was seen in street clothes, along with starting left tackle Trey Zuhn. Haynes King, the initial 2022 starter, was seen working with first-team center Bryce Foster while freshman Conner Weigman worked with the second-team offense. 

Fisher said that if Weigman needed to start, the Aggies would be more than content should he win the starting job. Weigman was SI All-American's No. 7-ranked quarterback on SI99's list. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19201358
Play
Football

Alabama QB Bryce Young Active Against Texas A&M

Bryce Young officially was cleared for Saturday's game QB1 against Texas A&M.

By Cole Thompson
antonio johnson 1
Play
Football

Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies look for back-to-back wins over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide after last season's monumental upset.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19158878
Play
Football

New Year, Same Story For Texas A&M Entering Alabama Week

Jimbo Fisher's offensive issues have hurt the Aggies entering Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

By Cole Thompson

"We feel very comfortable if he's in," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of Weigman. "We could play very well if Conner is in the game and win. I think he's going to be one heck of a player and I think he's doing very well right now." 

Last week, King went 6-of-13 passing for 49 yards and scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also threw a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a 33-yard touchdown by Emmanuel Forbes. 

For the season, King has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here!

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

USATSI_19201358
Football

Alabama QB Bryce Young Active Against Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson
antonio johnson 1
Football

Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live In-Game Updates

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19158878
Football

New Year, Same Story For Texas A&M Entering Alabama Week

By Cole Thompson
antonio johnson 1
Football

Aggies vs. Crimson Tide Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18984397
Football

Alabama Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson
20211016_FB_vs_Alabama_Wheat2_AP_6072
Football

SEC Fan Nation Week 6 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19157630
Football

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Expected To Miss 'Extended Time' With Broken Bone In Hand

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19158438
Football

Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson