Alabama QB Bryce Young Active Against Texas A&M

Max Johnson, Texas A&M's primary starting quarterback, will not play in Saturday's matchup against No. 1 Alabama. Bryce Young, Alabama's primary starter, should.

Young was officially cleared to play Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) after dealing with shoulder concerns throughout the week. Alabama coach Nick Saban said that Young would be a "game-time decision."

Young left last week's 49-26 victory over Arkansas in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe filled in, throwing for 65 yards and rushing for 91. Young finished Saturday 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

During warmups, Young was seen working on the sidelines but did not throw the football. He did, however, take snaps with first-team center Darrion Dalcourt throughout the 45-minute drills.

On the opposing sidelines, Johnson was seen in street clothes, along with starting left tackle Trey Zuhn. Haynes King, the initial 2022 starter, was seen working with first-team center Bryce Foster while freshman Conner Weigman worked with the second-team offense.

Fisher said that if Weigman needed to start, the Aggies would be more than content should he win the starting job. Weigman was SI All-American's No. 7-ranked quarterback on SI99's list.

"We feel very comfortable if he's in," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of Weigman. "We could play very well if Conner is in the game and win. I think he's going to be one heck of a player and I think he's doing very well right now."

Last week, King went 6-of-13 passing for 49 yards and scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also threw a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a 33-yard touchdown by Emmanuel Forbes.

For the season, King has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions.

