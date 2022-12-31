Former Florida State DB Sam McCall Commits To Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are adding depth to its secondary for the 2023 season.

Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall officially committed to the Aggies Saturday morning to close out the 2022 calendar year. He will have three years of eligibility remaining with the program.

McCall, a former top recruit out of Lakeland, Fla., served as a rotational player on the Seminoles' defense during his freshman season. He recorded five tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The Aggies continue to add depth to their secondary after losing eight defensive backs to the NFL draft and transfer portal. Following the season finale win over No. 5 LSU, both freshmen cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie enter the portal. Juniors defensive back Antonio Johnson and junior cornerback Jaylon Jones announced their intent to forgo their senior year to head to the pros.

McCall is the second former ACC defensive back to join the program this offseason. Former North Carolina cornerback and All-ACC honorable mention Tony Grimes committed to the Aggies earlier this month.

Grimes played in 37 games with the Tar Heels over the previous three years. He recorded 97 total tackles, 19 pass breakups and an interception. He is expected to fight to reps on both the boundary and in the nickel.

The Aggies also added three defensive backs as part of their 2023 recruiting class with SI99 alum Jayvon Thomas from Dallas' South Oak Cliff (Texas), Bravion Rogers from La Grange (Texas), and Dalton Brooks from Shiner (Texas).

McCall is expected to play safety for Texas A&M. The Aggies will open the 2023 season at Kyle Field against New Mexico on Sept. 2

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here