Aggies Freshman Linebacker Ish Harris Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies just lost a major piece of their future in linebacker Ish Harris

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies just lost a potentially major piece of their future, with true freshman linebacker Ish Harris entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Harris never played a snap in 2022, but figured into the future of the Aggies linebacker corps.

Throughout the recruiting process, Harris said there were a variety of things that led him to the Aggies. 

Resources such as the things available to help players through all the components that come with being a student-athlete in the SEC. Being a member of the SEC continues to give Texas A&M an advantage over other Texas schools. 

While playing at Pilot Point Harris impressed recruiters on both offense and defense. He earned district MVP honors on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 26 carries, while also recording 44 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Texas A&M apparently became a key player in Harris’ recruiting process not long after they offered in January. Aggie representatives Terry Price and Tyler Santucci quickly established a bond with Harris and his family. 

After receiving offers from Baylor, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Utah, The Aggies won out. 

Now, the Aggies have lost. 

