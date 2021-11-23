Texas A&M Aggies TE Jalen Wydermyer Named Mackey Award Finalist

Texas A&M star tight end Jalen Wydermyer continues wracking up the post-season award nominations, being named a finalist for the Mackey Award on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top tight end. This is Wydermyer's second time being named a finalist for the award, after finishing last season as a finalist, eventually losing out to Florida's Kyle Pitts.

Wydermyer holds A&M’s career record for touchdown catches (16) and receiving yards (1,444) by a tight end, passing Martellus Bennett in yardage during the Aggies blowout win over South Carolina in Week 8.

Wydermyer set the yardage record on a 25-yard reception from Zach Calzada early in the second quarter of that game, with the Aggies leading 14-0.

Just a few plays later, Wydermeyer found his way into the end zone for the Aggies, hauling in a 28-yard touchdown.

The senior was listed on the preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's top pass catcher as well.

Wydermyer was named as an All-SEC performer in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and looks to be well on his way to reaching that honor again in 2021.

So far this season, Wydermyer has 36 catches for 491 yards and four scores.

The Mackey Award will be presented on December 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN

