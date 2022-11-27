Skip to main content

Texas A&M RB LJ Johnson Jr. To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Johnson spent two seasons with the 12th Man following his high school career at Cy-Fair.

Another player has left Aggieland. 

Texas A&M Aggies sophomore running back LJ Johnson Jr. will enter the transfer portal following a mixed 2022 season. The news was first reported and later confirmed by Rivals. 

A native of Cypress, Johnson joined the 12th Man as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. As a freshman, the 5-10, 210-pound runner saw action in four games, recording 21 carries for 76 yards. This past season, Johnson finished 10 carries for 39 yards and scored two touchdowns. 

Expected to be the change-of-pace runner for A&M this season, Johnson moved down the depth chart from RB No. 2 to RB No. 4 by midseason in favor of Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss. Johnson did not play following the Aggies' 30-24 loss to South Carolina in mid-October.

Johnson is one of several Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) to already announce their intent to leave following a less-than-stellar season. Following Texas A&M's 38-23 upset win over No. 5 LSU, defensive end Elijah Jeudy announced that he would be leaving the program. 

On Sunday, freshman linebacker Ish Harris announced he would also leave the program after barely seeing action. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has yet to comment on the report of players leaving. 

Earlier this year, Fisher suspended cornerback Denver Harris, offensive lineman PJ Williams and wide receiver Chris Marshall indefinitely for violating team rules in the loss against the Gamecocks. All three players are expected to leave this offseason, though nothing has been made official as of this time. 

During Johnson's recruitment, other programs closely linked to Johnson included Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Auburn, Florida State and multiple other schools. 

The Aggies will not be playing in December's bowl season for the first time since 2008. 

