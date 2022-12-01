2022 Aggies Transfer Portal Tracker: TE Blake Smith Leaving College Station

The Texas A&M Aggies have concluded their 2022 season, but the team continues to snag headlines at the start of the offseason.

Players have quickly announced their intent to transfer out of the program to pursue collegiate goals elsewhere.

With so many departures to keep up with, we've got them all listed for you here.

In recent days, freshman safety Bryce Anderson and defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy have both confirmed their return to Aggieland on their personal Instagram accounts.

You can view the full list of players leaving the program below:

TE Blake Smith

DL Tunmise Adeleye

WR Chase Lane

"I plan on being in Aggieland this upcoming spring semester to finish my masters degree as that is a goal I have set out to accomplish. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and I am honored to say that this chapter has come to an end. Thanks & Gig ‘Em"

Lane ends his Aggies career with 48 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

His best season came in 2020 when he had 29 catches for 409 yards, and both of his touchdowns.

K Caden Davis

Davis was the main kickoff man for the Aggies this season, kicking off 56 times for 3,577 yards, with 47 touchbacks.

He also attempted six extra points, making all six, and was 1 for 3 on field goal attempts. His made field goal was from 40 yards out.

Davis finishes his Aggies career hitting just 1 of 4 field goal attempts.

RB LJ Johnson Jr.

A native of Cypress, Johnson joined the 12th Man as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. As a freshman, the 5-10, 210-pound runner saw action in four games, recording 21 carries for 76 yards. This past season, Johnson finished 10 carries for 39 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Expected to be the change-of-pace runner for A&M this season, Johnson moved down the depth chart from RB No. 2 to RB No. 4 by midseason in favor of Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss. Johnson did not play following the Aggies' 30-24 loss to South Carolina in mid-October.

LB Ish Harris

Harris never played a snap in 2022, but figured into the future of the Aggies linebacker corps.

While playing at Pilot Point Harris impressed recruiters on both offense and defense. He earned district MVP honors on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 26 carries, while also recording 44 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

EDGE Elijah Jeudy

EDGE Donell Harris Jr.

