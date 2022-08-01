Aggies DB Antonio Johnson Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Expectations are high surrounding the Texas A&M Aggies entering the 2022 seasons, as fans and analysts alike believe this is the year they take the next step.

Doing so however is much easier said than done, as the Aggies still have to face the gauntlet that is conference play in the SEC. However, they do return talent across the board that should make life easier for Fisher and his staff in 2022.



Among those returning is defensive back Antonio Johnson, who figures to be a crucial member of the Aggie defense. Johnson was a crucial member of the Aggies' defense in 2021 and will be a key reason for any success they have this season.

On Monday morning Johnson was named to yet another award watch list ahead of the season, being named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Johnson tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second among Aggies, including 53 solo tackles. His return for the 2022 season will help anchor an Aggie defense looking to help Texas A&M compete for a national championship.

As Texas A&M starts its season come September, Johnson figures to be arguably the most important Aggie defender. His ability to fly to the ball and stuff plays will help boost the Aggies' defense to what could be a potential championship contender level.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here