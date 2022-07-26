Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

The Texas A&M Aggies are facing high expectations entering the 2022 season. Fresh off a number one recruiting class and entering year five under coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies appear ready to take the next step into contender status in college football.

Doing so however is much easier said than done, as the Aggies still have to face the gauntlet that is conference play in the SEC. However, they do return talent across the board that should make life easier for Fisher and his staff in 2022.



Among those returning is defensive back Antonio Johnson, who figures to be a crucial member of the Aggie defense. Johnson found himself named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List ahead of what could be a big season.

On Tuesday Johnson was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. This award is given annually to the best defensive player in college football, as voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

If Johnson continues to make strides then he will be a force to be reckoned with for opposing offenses, In 2021 Johnson was the Aggies' second-leading tackler, racking up 79 total tackles, including an impressive 8.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

While the Aggies face a tough uphill climb to reach contender status in college football, especially a coveted College Football Playoff berth, they have the talent to do so. Johnson is chief among the talent for the Aggies, and should he continue to progress and improve then 2022 could be a big year for Texas A&M.

