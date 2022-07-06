Do Aggies Have Top 10 Running Back Room?

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to finally make that step to the next level in the SEC this season as they hope to compete for an SEC championship.

To do so, however, their offense will need to continue to be productive, especially running the ball as they iron out the kinks with their quarterback situation. However, they will have to replace running back Isaiah Spiller, who was taken in the NFL draft.

While losing Spiller is far from ideal, the Aggie running back room has the talent to replace him in 2022. Athlon Magazine also agrees with that as they ranked the Aggies' running back room as the No. 10 running back room in college football.

Leading the way for the Aggies out of the backfield will be the talented Devon Achane. Achane would see playing time in all 12 games last season, making sure to not waste a single opportunity. He would rush for 910 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a whopping seven yards per carry.

Behind Achane will be the duo of redshirt freshman Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson, who will both find themselves fighting for the running back two spot on the depth chart. Despite the loss of Spiller to the draft, the Aggies' running back room is in good hands, as Devon Achane leads the way for a high-powered Aggie rushing attack.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here