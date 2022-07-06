Skip to main content

Do Aggies Have Top 10 Running Back Room?

Athlon Magazine recently released their top 10 running back groups in college football.

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to finally make that step to the next level in the SEC this season as they hope to compete for an SEC championship

To do so, however, their offense will need to continue to be productive, especially running the ball as they iron out the kinks with their quarterback situation. However, they will have to replace running back Isaiah Spiller, who was taken in the NFL draft. 

While losing Spiller is far from ideal, the Aggie running back room has the talent to replace him in 2022. Athlon Magazine also agrees with that as they ranked the Aggies' running back room as the No. 10 running back room in college football. 

Leading the way for the Aggies out of the backfield will be the talented Devon Achane. Achane would see playing time in all 12 games last season, making sure to not waste a single opportunity. He would rush for 910 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging a whopping seven yards per carry. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16795547
Play
Football

Do Aggies Have Top 10 Running Back Room?

Athlon Magazine recently released their top 10 running back groups in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee56 seconds ago
10524089
Play
Football

Elite WR Jalen Brown Has Aggies In Final Group

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff3 hours ago
antonio johnson
Play
Football

Two Texas A&M Safeties Make PFF's Early NFL Draft Watchlist

Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson are considered top 10 safeties for the 2023 NFL Draft

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago

Behind Achane will be the duo of redshirt freshman Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson, who will both find themselves fighting for the running back two spot on the depth chart. Despite the loss of Spiller to the draft, the Aggies' running back room is in good hands, as Devon Achane leads the way for a high-powered Aggie rushing attack. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

USATSI_16795547
Football

Do Aggies Have Top 10 Running Back Room?

By Connor Zimmerlee56 seconds ago
10524089
Football

Elite WR Jalen Brown Has Aggies In Final Group

By AllAggies Staff3 hours ago
antonio johnson
Football

Two Texas A&M Safeties Make PFF's Early NFL Draft Watchlist

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
38893478-fcd9-4154-b328-4b03790b5b07-USATSI_16970171
Football

Mississippi State Bulldogs Offensive Players to Watch in Week 5

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
USATSI_16926356
Football

Kyle Field Ranks Among The Nation’s Most Intimidating Stadiums

By Michael Gresser5 hours ago
USATSI_17245763
News

For More College Football Realignment, Notre Dame Has The Answer

By Cole Thompson9 hours ago
antonio johnson
Football

ESPN Mock Draft: Pair of Aggies Land with Super Bowl Contenders

By Zach DimmittJul 5, 2022
16880094-850x560
Football

Aggies Week 5 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Timm HammJul 4, 2022