Aggies Freshman Receiver Shows Upside In Dominating Win

COLLEGE STATION -- Senior Day is a chance for fans to say farewell to many familiar players. Depending on the quality of opponent, it's could be a chance for some new names to emerge.

Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad III is one of the youngsters on the rise following the No. 16 Aggies' 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M at Kyle Field.

"Moose did a great job," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Moose had an opportunity and he did a great job."

A&M has struggled with inconsistency at receiver outside of junior Ainias Smith. Injuries and quarterback play from Zach Calzada haven't helped, as Smith leads all receivers with 468 yards.

The next closest? Freshman Demond Demas with 235.

With Demas out with a leg injury, Fisher elected to use Muhammad more on the boundary and in the slot. He excelled from the get-go, leading to the question: Where has he been all season?

Muhammad tallied a team-high five catches for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The first score came in the second quarter on a quick route be turned up field for 33 yards. The second came in third quarter when Calzada let it fly.

On his final pass of the day, Calzada launched a ball into the end zone. At the right place at the right time, Muhammad out-jumped the Panthers defensive back for a 30-yard TD, his third of the season.

"Anytime you go on the field, and the numbers on the scoreboard are for real, it matters," Fisher said of the competition. "I don't care who you play, the numbers on the scoreboard are for real, it'll affect people."

Demas was ruled out for the remainder of the season postgame by Fisher. Veteran target Caleb Chapman and Chase Lane have been plagued by injuries.

Fisher was asked is the Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) would use Muhammad more in the team's regular season finale against LSU (5-6, 2-5). Without hesitation, Fisher gave the young target his seal of approval.

"We went out there in that environment and played tremendous," Fisher said. "He really did a great job."