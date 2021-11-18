Texas A&M’s Spiller Named Tyler Rose Award Semi-Finalist
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has been named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose semi-finalist. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler's 15th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.
Spiller, who hails from Spring, Texas, was one of 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists last year and earned All-SEC honors.
This season, Spiller has been everything and more for the Aggies 159 times for 914 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award has been given annually since 2012 to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity."
The award was established by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler, the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award is presented to the top offensive player in NCAA Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell. Integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity. Specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. Additionally, the award is limited to players born in Texas, attended a Texas high school, or attended a Texas junior college or university.
The Watch List will be narrowed to five finalists in December.
They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will then be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 12, 2022.
You can view the entire list of semi-finalists below:
Gerry Bohanon, Baylor, QB, Junior – Earle, AR (Earle HS) Big 12
Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Junior – Mansfield, TX (Mansfield HS) Big 12
Jacob Cowing, UTEP, WR, Sophomore – Maricopa, AZ (Maricopa HS) Conf-USA
Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Senior – Schertz, TX (Clemens HS) Conf-USA
Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Junior – Converse, TX (Judson HS) Conf-USA
Tanner Mordecai, SMU, QB, Junior – Waco, TX (Midway HS) American Athletic
Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Sophomore – Tucson, AZ (Salpointe HS) Big 12
Abram Smith, Baylor, RB, Senior – Abilene, TX (Abilene HS) Big 12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR, Sophomore – Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Big Ten
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Junior – Spring, TX (Klein Collins HS) SEC
Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, WR, Junior – Waxahachie, TX (Waxahachie HS) Conf-USA
Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Junior – Carrollton, TX (Hebron HS) American Athletic
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Sophomore – Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS) Big 12
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Junior - Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big Ten
Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Freshman – Fresno, CA (Central East HS) Big 12
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad Student – Victoria, TX (Victoria East HS) Conf-USA
