    • November 18, 2021
    Texas A&M’s Spiller Named Tyler Rose Award Semi-Finalist

    Isaiah Spiller continues to garner national preseason attention
    Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has been named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose semi-finalist. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler's 15th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.

    Spiller, who hails from Spring, Texas, was one of 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists last year and earned All-SEC honors. 

    This season, Spiller has been everything and more for the Aggies 159 times for 914 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. 

    The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award has been given annually since 2012 to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity."

    The award was established by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler, the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

    Additionally, the award is limited to players born in Texas, attended a Texas high school, or attended a Texas junior college or university.

    The Watch List will be narrowed to five finalists in December.

    They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will then be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 12, 2022.

    You can view the entire list of semi-finalists below: 

    Gerry Bohanon, Baylor, QB, Junior – Earle, AR (Earle HS) Big 12

    Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Junior – Mansfield, TX (Mansfield HS) Big 12

    Jacob Cowing, UTEP, WR, Sophomore – Maricopa, AZ (Maricopa HS) Conf-USA

    Frank Harris, UTSA, QB, Senior – Schertz, TX (Clemens HS) Conf-USA

    Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Junior – Converse, TX (Judson HS) Conf-USA

    Tanner Mordecai, SMU, QB, Junior – Waco, TX (Midway HS) American Athletic

    Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Sophomore – Tucson, AZ (Salpointe HS) Big 12

    Abram Smith, Baylor, RB, Senior – Abilene, TX (Abilene HS) Big 12

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State, WR, Sophomore – Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Big Ten

    Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Junior – Spring, TX (Klein Collins HS) SEC

    Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky, WR, Junior – Waxahachie, TX (Waxahachie HS) Conf-USA

    Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Junior – Carrollton, TX (Hebron HS) American Athletic

    Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Sophomore – Round Rock, TX (Cedar Ridge HS) Big 12

    Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Junior - Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big Ten

    Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR, Freshman – Fresno, CA (Central East HS) Big 12

    Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad Student – Victoria, TX (Victoria East HS) Conf-USA

