Texas A&M TE Max Wright: Aggies Must 'Focus on Task At Hand' Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Wright discussed the experience from beating Alabama last season and how it helps the Aggies this season.

The last time the Texas A&M Aggies were unranked and coming off of a loss against Mississippi State, they pulled off an upset over an undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide team. 

While, yes, that does sound like a rather obscure stat, it is simply the same circumstances from the Aggies' 2021 upset of Alabama. Of course, a win under the same context from last season doesn't guarantee an Aggie victory on Saturday, tight end Max Wright believes it does help the Aggies prepare for the game. 

"Coming into a matchup after two tough losses early in the season is hard," Wright said. "Something that is important is realizing SEC football is a week-to-week game."

"It doesn't matter about last week, it's always looking forward to this next week. Especially when you play a good team like Alabama, you have to be able to put aside how you've been playing and just focus on the task at hand." 

With all the offseason drama between the two programs, especially coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, it is safe to say this is one of the most anticipated games of the season. 

However, if the Aggies can draw from their experience of pulling off the massive upset last season, then who knows what could happen? Maybe for the second year in a row, they could stun the Crimson Tide. 

