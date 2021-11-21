Where is Texas A&M in AP Poll Prior to LSU?

Still a chance for the Top 10 rankings? Texas A&M can taste it.

The Aggies move up from No. 16 to No. 14 after their 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M Saturday. A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) will close out the regular season against LSU, with a chance to finish second or third in the SEC West.

“You get back and you get a win under your belt,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said “That’s one of the things about football that is tough. You’ve got to wait a week to get that bitterness out of you."

A&M needed a bounce back game following its 29-19 loss at Ole Miss last week. The defeat snapped a four-game win streak and knocked the Aggies out of SEC West conversation.

None of that matters now following No. 2 Alabama's 42-35 win over No. 21 Arkansas at home. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will face Auburn in the Iron Bowl before taking on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship.

A&M made the most of its Senior Day, saying goodbye to several marquee names in the program. Players like Johnson, safety Leon O'Neal, defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and linebacker Aaron Hansford led the way.

Several underclassmen such as wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and tight end Jalen Wydermyer also could leave the program for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Aggies were able to take control early against the Panthers (7-4). Defensive back Antonio Johnson forced a fumble on a sack, leading to Hansford scoring his first touchdown on a 17-yard return. The Aggies tallied seven sacks on the afternoon and allowed just 154 yard of offense.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Zach Calzada finished 10 of 14 for 150 yards with two touchdown passes, both coming to freshman wide receiver Moose Muhammad III. Muhammad led the team with five catches for 77 yards and is expected to see his role grow with fellow freshman Demond Demas (leg) out for the remainder of the year.

“He went out in that environment and played tremendously,” Fisher said of Muhammad.

Senior kicker Seth Small became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 371 points, passing former kicker Randy Bullock. The Aggies played most of their second-team offense starting in the middle of the third quarter.

A&M will travel to Baton Rouge Saturday to face former national champion Ed Oregon in his final game with the Tigers (5-6, 2-5). Kick off is set for 6 p.m.

