Where Does Texas A&M Rank In The College Football Playoff

Texas A&M has a chance to finish with 10 wins this season under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies have added extra pressure as they look to move close in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

A&M moved up one spot from No. 16 to No. 15 in the third College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night. The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) will close out the season on the road against LSU.

The Aggies are coming off a 52-3 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday as a fond farewell on Senior Day. A&M tallied over 450 yards of offense and had five players finish with over 45 yards on the ground.

The four-team playoff is currently topped by Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Cincinnati.

A&M has the opportunity to still make a New Year's Six Bowl game, but several outcomes must occur. Ole Miss, who currently would hold the tiebreaker over the Aggies thanks to a 29-19 win at home, would need to lose to Mississippi State on Thursday night.

Alabama, which will face Auburn this weekend in the annual Iron Bowl, needs to win out to secure its spot in the College Football Playoff. Should the Tide take down Georgia in Atlanta, Ole Miss would likely represent the conference in the Sugar Bowl while A&M would have a shot as an at-large bid for either the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl.

A&M was one of five teams from the SEC represented in the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs remained at No. 1, respectively after a win on Saturday, while Alabama moves down to No. 3 in a close win over Arkansas. Ole Miss moves into the top 10 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9.

Arkansas, which fell short of upsetting Alabama in Tuscaloosa, remains in the poll at No. 25.

A&M is one of four teams from the state of Texas to be ranked Tuesday evening as well. Baylor, which won over Kansas State, moves up to No. 8. UTSA remains at No. 22 following a game-winning touchdown over UAB. Houston, which took care of business against Memphis still ranks No. 24.

Kick off Saturday at Tiger Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m.

