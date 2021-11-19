Staff Predictions: Senior Day At Kyle Field vs. Prairie View A&M

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday at Kyle Field looking to regain some momentum in the final stretch of the season.

The Aggies laid an egg in Oxford last weekend against Ole Miss, with neither side of the ball clicking very well. A&M had its four-game winning streak snapped.

It's Senior Day at Kyle Field and the final home game of the year for the Aggies, who are still alive for a New Year's Six bowl game. Texas A&M finishes the regular season at LSU.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their game predictions for when Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

It will be an emotional day at Kyle Field, as the Aggies say goodbye to a group of seniors who have helped put the program on the map. I expect the Aggies to play up to the emotion, despite the opponent, and run away with this game early.

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View 3

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

I'm not wasting space. If Zach Calzada and the starters are playing in the third quarter, the season is lost. Both Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller go for over 100 yards on the ground and A&M gives its seniors a proper sendoff at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M 51, Prairie View 10

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

Look for the Aggies to have this one locked away early in the second half when the seniors and backups jump in and get a chance to say goodbye to the 12th Man.

Texas A&M 41, Prairie View 10

Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor

An early start after a disappointing loss isn't a recipe for a fast start, so expect sluggishness early. The quality of opponent, however, should make it easy for the Aggies to take control and run away with it.

The seniors will go out with a bang as attention quickly turns to LSU.



Texas A&M 45, Prairie View 7

