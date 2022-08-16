SI's Preseason Top 25: Where are the Aggies Ranked?

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2022 season with high expectations from both fans and analysts alike. After Jimbo Fisher and his staff brought in a historic 2022 recruiting class, the sky's seemingly the limit for the Aggies.

Several publications believe this for the Aggies, placing them well inside their preseason top 10, including the AP Poll who has the Aggies ranked No. 6 overall in their preseason top 25.

Similarly, Sports Illustrated is also rather high on the Aggies ahead of the season. The Sports Illustrated preseason top 25 rankings see the Aggies come in at No. 8 overall.

8. Texas A&M: There is one certainty in College Station: Jimbo Fisher has talent on his roster. Whether that talent is ready to produce at a level that makes the Aggies national title contenders is the pressing issue. Do they have a big-time quarterback? Can new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin maintain the good work done by the departed Mike Elko? Which members of the nation’s No. 1 freshman class can crack the lineup? How ugly will it be for Fisher when A&M goes to Alabama on Oct. 8? Answers arriving soon.

While the Aggies might not be quite ready to compete for an SEC title, what with Alabama and Georgia still firmly in the mix, 2022 will serve as a good litmus test for the Aggies under Fisher.

Even if they don't make an SEC championship game appearance, there is still room for improvement for the Aggies. Taking a step forward from last season's 8-3 record to 9-3 or 10-2 would be a huge momentum boost heading into the offseason. Of course, anything can happen on any given Saturday, and the Aggies could very well find themselves in the College Football Playoffs by the end of the season.

