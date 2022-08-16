Skip to main content

SI's Preseason Top 25: Where are the Aggies Ranked?

A look at where the Aggies fall in Sports Illustrated's preseason top 25.

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2022 season with high expectations from both fans and analysts alike. After Jimbo Fisher and his staff brought in a historic 2022 recruiting class, the sky's seemingly the limit for the Aggies. 

Several publications believe this for the Aggies, placing them well inside their preseason top 10, including the AP Poll who has the Aggies ranked No. 6 overall in their preseason top 25

Similarly, Sports Illustrated is also rather high on the Aggies ahead of the season. The Sports Illustrated preseason top 25 rankings see the Aggies come in at No. 8 overall. 

8. Texas A&M: There is one certainty in College Station: Jimbo Fisher has talent on his roster. Whether that talent is ready to produce at a level that makes the Aggies national title contenders is the pressing issue. Do they have a big-time quarterback? Can new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin maintain the good work done by the departed Mike Elko? Which members of the nation’s No. 1 freshman class can crack the lineup? How ugly will it be for Fisher when A&M goes to Alabama on Oct. 8? Answers arriving soon.

While the Aggies might not be quite ready to compete for an SEC title, what with Alabama and Georgia still firmly in the mix, 2022 will serve as a good litmus test for the Aggies under Fisher. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jimbo Fisher
Play
Football

SI's Preseason Top 25: Where are the Aggies Ranked?

A look at where the Aggies fall in Sports Illustrated's preseason top 25.

By Connor Zimmerlee34 seconds ago
Merriweather_Ellis
Play
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Offensive Players to Watch

The Aggies host a non-conference opponent for the first time in two months.

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
rawImage
Play
Football

Multiple Aggies Among ESPN's Most Important Players in College Football Playoff Race

These players will decide whether or not the Aggies make a run at the College Football Playoff.

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago

Even if they don't make an SEC championship game appearance, there is still room for improvement for the Aggies. Taking a step forward from last season's 8-3 record to 9-3 or 10-2 would be a huge momentum boost heading into the offseason. Of course, anything can happen on any given Saturday, and the Aggies could very well find themselves in the College Football Playoffs by the end of the season. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

Jimbo Fisher
Football

SI's Preseason Top 25: Where are the Aggies Ranked?

By Connor Zimmerlee34 seconds ago
Merriweather_Ellis
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Offensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
rawImage
Football

Multiple Aggies Among ESPN's Most Important Players in College Football Playoff Race

By Michael Gresser22 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Preseason Favorite? Texas A&M Ranks No. 6 In AP Poll

By Cole ThompsonAug 15, 2022 1:03 PM EDT
jalen wydermyer tight end
News

Aggies Ex Jalen Wydermyer Cut By Bills

By Matt GalatzanAug 15, 2022 12:16 PM EDT
von-miller-recruiting-texas-am-lsujpg
Football

NFL Top 100: Aggies Ex LB Von Miller Ranked too Low?

By Zach DimmittAug 15, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
Saban-Fisher-051922-Getty-FTR
Football

Alabama Coach Nick Saban: October Matchup Against Aggies 'Not Personal at All'

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 14, 2022 6:05 PM EDT
SCS
News

'Kicking To Victory': Caden Davis Looks For Big Leg To Carry Texas A&M In 2022

By Cole ThompsonAug 12, 2022 7:23 PM EDT