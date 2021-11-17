Did A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Hint At Going Pro?

Texas A&M defense is led first and foremost by the strength of its start-studded defensive line.

Chief amongst those stars is versatile DeMarvin Leal, who occupies a number of positions along the Aggies defense front depending on the look or the offensive personnel.

And on Monday at the Aggies' weekly press conference, Leal may have just hinted that Saturday's matchup against Prairie View A&M will be his last at Kyle Field.

“I definitely feel like it’s going to be emotional,” Leal said. “The first time in Kyle Field was crazy, so the last is supposed to be more memorable.”

Leal was quick to clarify that statement when pressed by reporters, noting that he was referencing many of the super seniors who returned to try and make a run at a national title, such as Michael Clemons.

"I’m just saying, in general, we’ve got people who came back for a sixth year,” Leal said. “Those guys, it’s going to be emotional for everybody to play all together for the last time (at Kyle Field).”

With that said, it's no secret that Leal is one of the top defensive linemen prospects on the board in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft next May.

In fact, in ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft, Leal was projected to go ninth overall in to the Atlanta Falcons.

If you ask Jimbo Fisher, that should come as no surprise, because even before he stepped foot on Texas A&M's campus, he was already recognized as the type of prospect that you can build your entire program around.

“He’s what you want to lay the foundation of your organization on,” Fisher said. “He’s one of those types of guys. Kenyon is that group. We’re blessed in that group with some really special guys.”

And at the NFL, that will be no different.

Leal will take the field for what will likely be his last start in an Aggie uniform at Kyle Field this weekend, with the game kicking off at 11 AM on ESPN's SEC Network+.

