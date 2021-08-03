Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas A&M welcomes a renewed Gamecocks team to Kyle Field led by new head coach Shane Beamer.

South Carolina visits the Aggies in game seven on the schedule and the fifth SEC matchup on the calendar.

With a new head coach comes a renewed hope, and the arrival of energetic and passionate Shane Beamer did more for the fan base in three months than the business-like and stodgy Will Muschamp did in five seasons.

The Gamecocks return just 13 total starters from both sides of the ball from a season ago, and while the excitement is returning in Columbia, the roster lacks stars.

South Carolina

2021 Record: 2-8 (2-8 SEC)

Head coach: Shane Beamer

Beamer is entering his first season as the South Carolina program

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 6

The Gamecocks return one of the most dynamic players in college football, Kevin Harris, who posted the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history.

The South Carolina offense ranked 98th in the nation scoring 23.5 points per game, 60th nationally in rushing with 167.9 yards per game, and 104th in the nation in passing with 187.2 yards per game.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: Luke Doty (Soph)

RB: Kevin Harris (Jr)*

WR1: E.J. Jenkins (Sr)

WR2: OrTre Smith (Sr)

WR3: Ahmarean Brown (Jr)

TE: Nick Muse (Sr)*

LT: Jakai Moore (Soph)*

LG: Jordan Rhodes (Sr)

C: Eric Douglas (Sr)*

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Jr)*

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Sr)*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 7

The line might be the deepest on the team in terms of veterans, and it will be the responsibility of that line to carry the defensive unit from upfront.

The Gamecocks' defense was 105th nationally allowing 36.0 points per game, 95th in the nation allowing 195.4 rushing yards per game, and 97th nationally allowing 256.1. yards per game passing.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE: Aaron Sterling (Sr)*

DT: Zacch Pickens (Jr)*

DT: Jabari Ellis (Sr)*

EDGE: Kingsley Enagbare (Sr)*

LB: Damani Staley (Sr)*

LB: Rosendo Louis Jr (Jr)

LB: Sherrod Greene (Sr)*

CB: Cam Smith (Soph)

CB: O'Donnell Fortune (Fr)

S: R.J. Roderick (Sr)*

S: Jaylin Dickerson (Jr)

Newcomer to Know:

WR/TE E.J. Jenkins

Jenkins transferred to South Carolina after three seasons at FCS school St. Francis (Pa). He had 39 catches for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. The Gamecocks hope to feature him in a pass-catching role, similar to what Florida did with Kyle Pitts, because of his versatility, size, speed, and huge catch radius.

