Texas A&M Adds Highly-Touted Player Personnel Director from Georgia

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Plenty of changes have come to the Texas A&M football program in the past several days. The Aggies found their new tight ends coach in former Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley while also losing recruiting specialist Austin Thomas to Dave Aranda and Baylor. 

Jimbo Fisher is known for moving fast and apparently, he's found Thomas' replacement in a familiar location. 

According to multiple reports, Marshal Malchow, Georgia's Director of Player Personnel, will join the Aggies in a similar role to his at Athens. 247 Sports first reported the news. This will be the second hire in the last 24 hours made by A&M internally from the SEC. 

Malchow has an established resume, according to Dawgs 247, who reported the hiring early Saturday afternoon. One of the first hires made by Kirby Smart in 2016, Malchow would help fix the issues in recruiting for Bulldogs' future. Working closely with Coley, the two would create five consecutive top 10 recruiting classes, including a No.1 finish in 2018. 

Before his time in Athens, Malchow found success with Chris Petersen at Washington for two seasons. He's also made stops at Louisville and Alabama, serving with each program for one season. 

The Bulldogs once again have found success in the recruiting game, finishing the 2020 season with a top-three ranking and capturing five 5 star commits.

