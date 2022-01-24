An Aggie To The Dallas Cowboys? NFL Mock Draft

DALLAS - The 2022 NFL Draft process is rolling along; the deadline to declare has passed and the rosters for the Senior Bowl (which includes four Texas A&M Aggies) have been announced. Texas A&M draft hopefuls are popping up on mock drafts, including a connection to the Dallas Cowboys.

For all but four teams in the National Football League, the 2020-21 season is over and sights are set on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cowboys' season came to an abrupt end but the promise of young talent helps soften the blow.

Much of the draft selection order is set and the mock drafts are plentiful. Sports Illustrated has taken a deep dive into a mock draft that addresses the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

With the 24th pick, SI predicts that the Cowboys will draft Texas A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal.

"Leal was moved all over the defensive line in 2020 for the Aggies defense, which hints at one of his biggest strengths, versatility. His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique"

Leal elected to forgo his final season in College Station. The San Antonio native recorded 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, and an interception in three seasons. In his final season, Leal led the team in tackles for losses (12.5) and finished tied for second in sacks (8.5).

By the way, ESPN's long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper as Leal as the second lineman selected, heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 30th overall pick.

Whether the Cowboys decide to use their first round pick to bolster their defensive line remains to be seen. The uncertainty surrounding the futures of impending free agents will also have a large impact, including; Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Connor Williams, Leighton Vander Esch and Jayron Kearse.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick and SI's mock draft has Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal being selected No. 1 overall (+260 odds on FanDuel) to help protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.