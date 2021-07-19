Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide roll into College Station for Week 6, in what could be the biggest game of the SEC season

You want the bull, here comes the horns — all the way to Kyle Field in October.

Texas A&M, by most indications, appears to be the only threat to Alabama in 2021. When the two met up last October in Week 2, the Aggies were still finding their rhythm on both sides of the ball.

The Crimson Tide knew they could take advantage early and did, putting up over 500 total yards of offense in a 52-24 lopsided victory at home. That 28-point loss was part of the reason the Aggies were left out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Imagine that game played in Week 7? Week 9? Is that the same outcome?

The Aggies are returning nine defensive starters for the season. That should be enough to take on an offense that lost its starting quarterback, Heisman Trophy wide receiver and top-notch offensive coordinator.

Will A&M's offense be enough to take down Nick Saban's defense? That's the dealbreaker in what could be the biggest game of the college football season.

The Aggies are still looking for its first win over Alabama since their inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Jimbo Fisher is looking to become the first former assistant coach to take down Saban since leaving his side.

The schools will meet for the 14th time since their first matchup in 1942. All-time, Alabama holds the edge, 11-2.

Check out the first part of All Aggies' way-too-early preview of Kent State, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Mississippi State.

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher A Top Five Head Coach?

Alabama

2020 Record: 13-0 (10-0 in SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 165–23 in 14 seasons with the Crimson Tide. He has won six national championships since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Offensive Set: multiple, pro-style

Defensive Set: base 3-4, will run 3-3-5 in nickel formation

Returning starters on Offense: 5

The biggest reason for regression will be the loss of Sarkisian. Last season. Alabama posted record-setting numbers in the nation as one of the more well-balanced offenses in college football. They finished second in scoring (48.5 ppg), fourth in yards (541.6 ypg), third in passing (358.2 ypg), and 47th in rushing (183.5).

The departure of Mac Jones also should play a part in Alabama's struggles. Last season, the junior set an FBS record with a 77.4 percent completion rate and also set the school record with 4,500 passing yards. Bryce Young and new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien have some big shoes to fill.

Projected starters on offense:

QB Bryce Young, Soph.

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Sr

WR (Z) John Metchie III, Jr*

WR (X) Javon Baker, Soph.

WR (Y) Slade Bolden, RS Jr.

TE Jheel Billingsley, Jr*

LT Evan Neal, Jr*

LG Javion Cohen, Soph

OC Chris Owen, RS Sr

RG Emil Ekiyor, RS Jr

RT J.C. Latham, Fresh.

* denotes returning starter

READ MORE: Does Texas A&M Boast A Top-10 Defense? 'Experts' Say Yes

Returning starters on Defense: 8

The Crimson Tide might be losing half of it starting lineup, but there an NFL pipeline specifically on defense. Players like Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe might have played the "STAR" role with Patrick Surtain II in the starting lineup, but they have experience in a starting capacity.

Alabama finished 32nd nationally and third in conference play (352.2 ypg) in total defense and 13th in scoring (19.3 ppg). Pete Golding will have key players back to make a run at the title of best defense in the SEC.

Projected starters on defense:

DE LaBryan Ray, RS Sr.*

NG DJ Dale, Jr.*

DE Phidarian Mathis, RS Sr.

SAM Christopher Allen, RS Sr.*

WILL Christian Harris, Jr.*

MIKE Henry To'o To'o, Jr.

JACK Will Anderson, Soph.*

CB Josh Jobe, Sr*

SS Jordan Battle, Jr*

FS DeMarcco Hellams, Jr.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Jr.

STAR Malachi Moore, Soph*

READ MORE: Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Top National Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Adds Aggies In Top-10

Newcomers to Know:

RT J.C. Latham

Saban has a knack for getting his future left tackle early reps on the right side. This will happen again with Latham, the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman and the highest-ranked commit in the SEC from 2020.

A product out of the IMG Academy, he's a clean pass protector that helped his high school win a national title during his sophomore season. The 6-6 tackle should fit in nicely as Neal's replacement, who now moves over to replace Alex Leatherwood.

LB Henry To'o To'o

The rich only get richer as one of the nation's top linebackers replaces Dylan Moses up the middle. For the Volunteers, To'o To'o played the outside in a 4-3 base under Jeremy Pruitt. His duties will remain the same in Tuscaloosa this offseason.

To put into context how talented To'o To'o is, the 6-2, 230-pound linebacker started 22 games for the Vols, earning freshman All-American honors in 2019. Last season, he led Tennessee in tackles (76), tackles for loss (10.0), and had an impressive 32-yard interception returned for a touchdown against South Carolina.

On top of that, To'o To'o finished No. 1 in the SEC in run stuffs (17), per ESPN stats.

CONTINUE READING: Four Aggies Included In 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft



Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook