Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas A&M opens up conference play against the Arkansas Razor Backs in Arlington

In their first conference game of the season, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Arlington face a formidable Arkansas Razorbacks team.

The Razorbacks, led by new head coach Sam Pittman, struggled this past season. However, the Razorbacks are returning a majority of their players from last season and expect to be much better this coming season.

A key distinction between the past season and the upcoming season will be Arkansas’s new quarterback behind center, Redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, who will lead a hungry and competitive program. The Aggies will take on the Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas

2021 Record: 3-7

Head coach: Sam Pittman

Pittman has only been with the program for one year.

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 9

After Arkansas lost Feleipe Franks in the draft, the quarterback position remained in question. KJ Jefferson, who started one game and scored three touchdowns last season, will get the starting job.

Coach Pittman made the following statement on the quarterback position:

“Right now, KJ is our starter and we certainly anticipate a really nice battle.”

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Trelon Smith *

WR1: Treylon Burks *

WR2: Jaquayln Crawford*

WR3: Ketron Jackson*

LT: Myron Cunningham *

LG: Brady Latham *

C: Ricky Stromberg *

RG: Ty Clary *

RT: Dalton Wagner *

TE: Hudson Henry *

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Like its offense, Arkansas’s defense will return 10/11 starters. It will lose its best defensive lineman last season, tackle Jonathan Marshall.

Projected starters on Defense:

JACK: Zach Williams *

DE: Eric Gregory *

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Isaiah Nichols *

MIKE: Grant Morgan *

WILL: Bumper Pool *

CB: Hudson Clark *

SS: Jalen Catalon *

BS: Joe Foucha *

CB: Montaric Brown *

NICKEL: Greg Brooks Jr. *

Newcomers to Know:

John Ridgeway

At six-foot-six and 325 pounds, the defensive tackle will likely be the most significant contributor for the Razorbacks. The Illinois State transfer recorded 22 tackles (including 14 solo and three for loss), and an interception in four games.

Ketron Jackson

Jackson is one of the higher-rated recruits in the 2021 class. Since Mike Woods left unexpectedly to play for Oklahoma, Jackson will have the opportunity to showcase his talents at the receiver position.

