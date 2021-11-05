Aggies LB Announces Intent To Transfer

On Thursday, just days ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies matchup with the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field, sophomore linebacker Antonio Doyle, Jr. shared on social media that his time in Aggieland is apparently done.

Doyle sent a message to Aggies fans everywhere from his Twitter account:

Although it appears he has yet to officially enter the transfer portal, he then tweeted instructions for college program suitors on how to recruit him:

Doyle arrived in Aggieland as a class of 2020 recruit out of Lutheran High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and was heavily recruited by a number of top-tier college programs. He spend two seasons at A&M and played in all 18 games during that time, mostly on special teams. This year he has totaled seven tackles in eight games.

Perhaps it was playing time, or lack of it, that initiated the impending transfer, but Doyle leaves a linebacker corps rich in talent that includes the team's leading tackler, Aaron Hansford (55). And with names like Hansford, Andrew White Jr, and Edgerrin Cooper playing the same position, playing time was not going to increase for Doyle.

The Aggies have had an up-and-down season on the field, but it's not due because of the defense. In fact, in most games, the defense has helped hold a precarious lead or flat out dominated the opposition while the offense found itself.

The No. 13 Aggies face No. 12 Auburn this Saturday at Kyle Field in a game that might help determine the champion of the West in the SEC.

