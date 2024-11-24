Texas A&M Aggies Comeback Bid Falls Short In 4 OT Loss to Auburn Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies desperately needed a win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, a disastrous start, they were unable to do so, falling to Auburn 43-41 in four overtimes.
And disastrous might be an understatement.
Before they knew it, Texas A&M found themselves down 21-0 to the Tigers, giving up three consecutive scoring drives to the Tigers and digging themselves a seemingly insurmountable hole.
However, the Aggies didn't flinch, getting a score midway through the second quarter to cut into the lead and make it a two-score game at halftime.
The Aggies then started the second half with the ball, and quickly took advantage, scoring two straight touchdowns of their own, and tying the game in the third quarter.
Auburn then surged back with an answer of their own, taking a 28-21 lead, followed by an Aggies field goal.
After that, the Aggie defense stood tall, however, keeping the Tigers off of the board, and putting the game in their offense's hands.
The game then came down to one final Auburn drive, and the Tigers came through, notching a field goal and sending the game into overtime.
In the first overtime period, the Aggies struck first, with QB Marcel Reed hitting Jahdae Walker to take the 38-31 lead.
The Tigers didn't wait long to strike back, however, with Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter punching it on a short run from the goal line.
In the second overtime, the Aggies got some help from the referees on an Auburn offensive pass interference call, knocking the Tigers all the way back from the two-yard line to the outside of the red zone, and forcing them to settle for a field goal.
Now trailing 41-38, it was the Aggies' turn to try and close out the game. They were unable to do it, however, with the Tigers holding them to a field goal and forcing a third overtime.
In the next overtime period, both teams came up short on their two-point attempts, forcing a fourth extra frame.
In overtime No. 4, the Tigers made good on their attempt, with QB Payton Thorne hitting KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the conversion, giving them the 43-41 lead.
The Aggies were unable to convert their ensuing attempt, leading to the loss.
On the offensive end, the Aggies exploded in the second half, totaling 469 yards of offense and 297 through the air from Reed.
For the game, Reed completed 22 of 35 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns., while rushing 21 times for 66 yards.
Noah Thomas led the way receiving for Texas A&M, catching five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
On the other end, the Aggies gave up 469 yards of offense and 301 yards through the air to Thorne
With the loss, the Aggies now must beat the Texas Longhorns next week to make it to Atlanta.
The Aggies and Longhorns will kick off at 6:30 pm CT on ABC, with College GameDay in tow.
