Texas A&M Aggies DL Josh Celiscar Re-enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Josh Celiscar, a former UCF standout-turned Texas A&M Aggie, is once again testing the waters of the NCAA transfer portal after one season in College Station.
Celiscar joins an extensive list of transfers for the Aggies, including Conner Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, Micah Tease, Cyrus Allen and Enai White, and is likely not to be the last one to make such a decision, though there will be a list of incoming transfers joining Mike Elko's program as well.
The defensive lineman joined Texas A&M in April after transferring from UCF — where he built a strong reputation as a pass rusher that seemed promising for his tenure in the SEC — but the senior appeared in just one game for the Aggies and redshirted instead.
During his four seasons with the Golden Knights, Celiscar tallied 156 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and five forced fumbles across 50 career games. His best year came in 2022 when he earned Honorable Mention All-AAC honors.
Despite little production with Texas A&M, Celiscar’s experience remains valuable as he now looks to make an impact in his final year of eligibility. There aren't any reported destinations or target schools, but the gate is open for the redshirt senior.
The Aggies just hope they won't have to face him next season.
