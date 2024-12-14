Texas A&M Aggies DL Nic Scourton Makes Bowl Decision
Texas A&M Aggies star defensive lineman Nic Scourton previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday but did not say if he would play in the team's bowl game.
Well, it seems that he's now made his decision. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Scourton is opting out of the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans, bringing his time in College Station to a close.
Scourton transferred from Purdue last offseason and immediately became one of the Aggies' most impactful defenders. In 12 games this season, the junior recorded 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks, leading the team in the latter two categories. He earned first-team All-SEC honors earlier this week, being the only Aggie to do so.
At Thursday's College Football Awards Show, the Bryan, Texas native picked up another individual accolade as he was named to the Walter Camp All-American second team.
Scourton is one of many A&M players who won't play in Sin City, be it due to the draft, transfer portal or what have you. For an Aggies team looking to end the season on a high note after a rough November, those losses will be tough to overcome.
