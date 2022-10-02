Texas A&M Aggies Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Loss to Mississippi State

This week's AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Texas A&M Aggies saw another drop on their "rankings rollercoaster."

The Aggies fall from No. 17 all the way out of the rankings after their 42-24 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday. It's a difficult pill to swallow for A&M fans, especially after starting the season at No. 6.

It was a tough game from the jump for the Aggies, who didn't score a single point in the first half and were down by double digits for essentially the entire game. Quarterback Max Johnson suffered an injury that may keep him sidelined for this coming weekend's matchup with Alabama.

His backup, Hayne King, was less than serviceable in his time on the field, throwing two interceptions and only six completions. But the Aggies' offense, which isn't usually stellar, didn't look much worse than normal. Instead, it was their highly touted defense that got torched by the Bulldogs' offense to the tune of 473 yards.

Now out of the rankings, head coach Jimbo Fisher is starting to feel the heat. A buyout at this point is almost too massive to consider, but so is the thought of losing five or six games with this talented roster. Fisher may not be on the way out just yet, but if he doesn't turn this season around quickly, he'll certainly have turned up the temperature on his coaching chair.

Luckily for the Aggies, a win next Saturday could catapult them right back into the top 25. If they knock off No. 1 Alabama on the road, it's almost a foregone conclusion that A&M will be back in the AP's good graces. It'll be a tall task, but one that Fisher and company are familiar with. They took down the Tide last season and would love nothing more than to get back in the rankings by beating their division rivals again.

