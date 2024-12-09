Texas A&M Aggies Edge Shemar Stewart To Enter 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas A&M Aggies have endured some personnel turnover this offseason with a handful of players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But on Monday, they suffered the biggest loss yet, with star edge rusher Shemar Stewart announcing his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
"It is with a heart full of gratitude and emotion that I announce my decision to declare for the 2025 NFL DRAFT," Stewart said in a lengthy statement on X. "This decision marks a pivotal step In my journey, and while it's bittersweet to leave behind such a special chapter of my life, I know it's the right time to move forward and chase the dreams I've worked so hard to achieve."
"I want to express my deepest thanks to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Texas A&M community for playing an integral role in my development, both as a player and as a person. From the moment I stepped on campus, I was welcomed with open arms, and I've experienced incredible growth thanks to the love and support from every corner of Aggleland. The lessons and experiences I've gained here will stay with me for the rest of my life..."
"Thank you again for everything. I am excited for what the future holds and will work tirelessly to make you all proud as I continue to chase my dreams."
Stewart came to A&M as part of the historic 2022 recruiting class, ranking as a five-star recruit and the third highest-rated player in the Aggies class behind Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka, FL) product graded out as the No. 9 overall player in the nation, the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Florida, per 247Sports.
In his three seasons with Texas A&M, Stewart played in 37 games, making 65 total takcles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, with four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
Per NFL Draft Buzz, Stewart is projected as a mid-round draft pick and ranks as the No. 15 player at his position and the No. 49 prospect overall in the Draft.
According to his coaches, however, Stewart is everything you want in a defensive end at the NFL level.
"Shemar Stewart is a tremendous kid," Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said last summer. "(When) you first meet him, you're like, 'Oh, my God. This guy looks like a million dollars...' I told one of the NFL guys, 'If you gave me and you two hours in a lab to build a defensive end, they would come out looking like Shemar Stewart.'"
