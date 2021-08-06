Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler's 15th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.

Spiller, who hails from Spring, Texas, was one of 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists last year and earned All-SEC honors.

As a junior, he finished the 2020 season third in the league in rushing with 103.6 yards per carry, helping boost A&M to the second-best rushing attack in the SEC. Spiller also has amassed 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry for his collegiate career.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award has been given annually since 2012 to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity."

The award was established by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler, the Tyler Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then reduced to five in December.

They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will then be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 12, 2022.

