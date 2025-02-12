Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
Of all the former Texas A&M Aggies players making an impact in the NFL today, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are definitely at the top of the list.
Evans, 31, has been arguably the most-consistent receiver in the league throughout his career, recording over 1,000 yards in each of his 11 seasons to tie Jerry Rice for the longest streak in NFL history. On the other hand, Garrett, 31, is one of the most-dominant edge rushers in the league, recording 102.5 sacks in eight seasons and winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
However, Garrett could be on the move this offseason. The four-time All-Pro recently requested a trade out of Cleveland, and despite the Browns' insistence that they're keeping him, it seems very possible that he will be playing elsewhere this fall.
If so, perhaps he could team up with his fellow Aggie alum. During an appearance on the "Loose Cannons" podcast, Evans, a basketball player in high school, was asked about Garrett playing the sport in high school as well, and slipped a small recruiting pitch into his answer.
"He'll look great in Bucs red too," Evans said.
Now it's worth noting that Evans and Garrett didn't actually play together at A&M, as the former left for the NFL just before the latter arrived on campus. However, they were both outstanding players during their time in College Station. Evans teamed up with Johnny Manziel to form one of the most dynamic offenses in program history, while Garrett anchored a sturdy defensive front for three years.
The Bucs would need to pull off some impressive cap gymnastics to land Garrett, and fend off several other suitors, but if they can, perhaps the two Aggies icons could play together at long last.
