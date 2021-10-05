Texas A&M Aggies Week 5 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

Coming off of their second-straight SEC loss, The Aggies Alabama to College Station for Week 6

You want the bull, here comes the horns — all the way to Kyle Field in October.

Texas A&M, by most indications, appeared to be the only threat to Alabama in 2021.

However, the Aggies have stumbled out to the gates, dropping to 3-2 after their second-straight disappointing loss on Saturday.

Alabama meanwhile, continues to roll, dominating the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels 42-21 in Tuscaloosa, in a game that was never as close as the score indicated.

The Aggies will hope to find answers both from starting quarterback Zach Calzada, as well as along an offensive line that has struggled thus far this season.

That will be a tough task against an Alabama defense that held the Rebels' top-ranked offense to just 291 yards of total offense -- nearly 350 yards below their season average.

Texas A&M is still looking for its first win over Alabama since their inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Jimbo Fisher is looking to become the first former assistant coach to take down Saban since leaving his side.

The schools will meet for the 14th time since their first matchup in 1942. All-time, Alabama holds the edge, 11-2.

Alabama

2020 Record: 5-0 (2-0 in SEC)

Head coach: Nick Saban

Saban is 170–23 in 14 seasons with the Crimson Tide. He has won six national championships since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

Offensive Set: multiple, pro-style

Defensive Set: base 3-4, will run 3-3-5 in nickel formation

Returning starters on Offense: 5

The biggest reason for regression will be the loss of Sarkisian. Last season. Alabama posted record-setting numbers in the nation as one of the more well-balanced offenses in college football. This season, they have been elite as well, sitting third in scoring (45.6 ppg), 26th in total offense (463 ypg), 21st in passing (299.6 ypg), and 64th in rushing (163.4).

Projected starters on offense:

QB Bryce Young, Soph.

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Sr

WR (Z) John Metchie III, Jr*

WR (X) Javon Baker, Soph.

WR (Y) Slade Bolden, RS Jr.

TE Jheel Billingsley, Jr*

LT Evan Neal, Jr*

LG Javion Cohen, Soph

OC Chris Owen, RS Sr

RG Emil Ekiyor, RS Jr

RT J.C. Latham, Fresh.

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on Defense: 8

The Crimson Tide might be losing half of it starting lineup, but there an NFL pipeline specifically on defense. Players like Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe might have played the "STAR" role with Patrick Surtain II in the starting lineup, but they have experience in a starting capacity.

Alabama ranks 28th in the nation in scoring defense (28 ppg), and 17th in total defense, allowing just 289 yards per game.

Projected starters on defense:

DE LaBryan Ray, RS Sr.*

NG DJ Dale, Jr.*

DE Phidarian Mathis, RS Sr.

SAM Christopher Allen, RS Sr.*

WILL Christian Harris, Jr.*

MIKE Henry To'o To'o, Jr.

JACK Will Anderson, Soph.*

CB Josh Jobe, Sr*

SS Jordan Battle, Jr*

FS DeMarcco Hellams, Jr.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Jr.

STAR Malachi Moore, Soph*

