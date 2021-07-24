Texas A&M Can Play 'The SEC Way' Or Just Go Away

Texas A&M now has two options; either play by the rules of the SEC, or find another place to go

If there ever was a 'can I speak to your manager' moment in the realm of college football, Texas A&M takes home the Karen Award.

As reported by Mike Leslie of WFAA and later confirmed, Texas A&M's Board of Regents will meet on Monday "for discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues" relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.

Basically, the Aggies are pissed that Texas is crashing a party they're at.

When it was reported by the Houston Chronicle Wednesday that Oklahoma and Texas were looking to join the SEC, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was minutes away from speaking. A 9-1 season and a top-five finish in 2020 was the last thing on people's minds.

Fisher, who enters a pivotal fourth year with the team, was asked about how he feels that the Sooners and Longhorns want to join the conference. His answer?

"I bet they would," he said to the sound of laughter from the media.

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M's athletic director, was not so jovial with the matter.

"We love being the only school in the state of Texas in the SEC," Bjork said on the Paul Finebaum Show. "We're going to maintain that position, but we're also going to make sure that we're a leader in college athletics and we'll see what the future holds."

Ah, the leader in athletics. Sure looks like a sourpuss entering the weekend, huh?

Former Texas A&M president R. Bowen Loftin reportedly made a "gentlemen's agreement" between SEC schools that gives conference members "absolute veto power" over the addition of another school from their state.

Long story short, Texas A&M can say "we're good" if a situation like this ever unfolded because two men shook hands.

Oh yes, and why not also make sure we meet at the saloon after washing out clothes in the Brazos River while we're at it?

The SEC doesn't care what once was. The deal was made with former commissioner Mike Slive before his retirement in 2015. Slive also passed away in 2018, meaning that deal has been completed on his end.

Texas A&M should understand the memo that "It just means more" in the SEC. That means if more money can arrive, they'll be interested.

And Texas? They're a goldmine in revenue alone. According to Forbes.com, the Longhorns are the No. 2 most profitable college program, bringing in an average revenue of $197 million per fiscal year.

The Aggies? They rank just above them in the top spot.

It just means more. More money, more teams, more power among the Power Five schools.

Oh yeah, more drama as well.

As the last team to join the party, A&M's only say in the matter is 'present' when called upon if at the meeting. The team has yet to win the SEC West, nor take down Alabama since their epic victory behind Johnny Manziel in 2012 on the road.

An opportunity arises and now the Aggies will back out of the SEC? That's like a kid being picked last for seven-on-seven and leaving with the football.

Slight problem Ross, the ball is Greg Sankey's, not yours.

Need more proof that Sankey holds all the cards? Alabama's Nick Saban is the highest-paid employee in the state. Sankey told him he couldn't coach in last year's Iron Bowl because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Some believe the rivalry between Texas A&M and Texas is dead. The two haven't met on the gridiron since 2011 when the Longhorns surged in the closing minutes to win 27-25.

Younger fans believe with Fisher and Saban's track records, the Aggies' new rival is Alabama.

In the final 10 years, A&M won three times against Texas. Even if they beat Saban at Kyle Field this October, the Aggies still would have one less win against their "rival" in the SEC.

Meanwhile, no hate for Oklahoma? They just won the Big 12 for the sixth-straight time. As of now, they're a more viable threat than Texas?

The Aggies want things done their way in the SEC. After all, the Big 12 called them foolish for being the "little brother" of the conference to almighty Hook'Em.

Things have changed since big brother has had time to grow in a conference that produces the most consistent NFL talent. Are they afraid the past will come to haunt the present?

A&M is not the same team they once were. Instead, they're a commanding force in the SEC, with Fisher steering the ship in the right direction for the first time since R.C. Slocum.

At least for now, he is. The mutiny under Bjork and boosters who are pouting could change that.

Here's an SEC lesson 101 for all 14 teams. There's only one rule when it comes to representing the finest conference in the sport today.

No team runs the show, only those in Birmingham do.

Play their game or get out.

I hear the Big 12 has an opening?

