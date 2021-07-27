Texas A&M's Leal Named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

DeMarvin Leal joins fellow Aggies Kenyon Green and McKinnley Jackson who were also named to a preseason watch list on Tuesday.

Texas A&M football defensive end DeMarvin Leal was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List for 2021, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

Leal, a junior defensive end from San Antonio, Texas, is considered to be one of college football's most disruptive defensive linemen as the 2021 season draws closer.

Leal led the Aggies' defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries while ranking fifth on the team with 37 tackles. He made several game-changing plays last season, including a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that enabled A&M's game-winning drive to upset Florida.

The winner of the Nagurski Trophy will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

After voting input from the association's full membership, the FWAA All-America Committee then selects a 26-man All-America team and then the Nagurski Trophy finalists.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the collegiate American football defensive player judged by the membership of the FWAA to be the best in the NCAA. The award is named for Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and Chicago Bears.

Players can be added or removed from the watch list during the season, and as they have in previous years, the FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday during the season. If each week's honored player is not already on the watch list, he will be added.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce the five finalists for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski trophy on November 17, 2021.

