Texas A&M Duo Officially Named to Pro Bowl Roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Denver Broncos' Von Miller and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans officially were named to the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters. The game will be be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

Evans has been one of the more consistent receivers since entering the league in 2014. The now four-time Pro Bowl standout has finished each of his first six seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards. Evans is the second receiver to capture such as record, following Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Evans suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 14 against the Indianapolis Colts. The 26-year-old finished the season with 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. He is not expected to play for the NFC roster.

Miller, one of the top pass rushers to come from College Station, has seen better years than 2019. The former Super Bowl 50 MVP has tallied a total of 28 total tackles and seven sacks. Should he hold a similar mark, this will be the first season since 2013, where Miller would finish below the double-digit mark in quarterback hits.

Miller is expected to play in the game as the lone member of the Broncos' roster.