Texas A&M Earns Top 10 Ranking In ESPN's FPI Analysis

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M football should be a team on the rise. A more relaxed schedule falls into their favor while the team will return a plethora of starters from 2019.

ESPN is known for its ability to track teams' success throughout the season. With the help of the Football Power Index (FPI), the nation's top site can "measure team's true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs. average opponent on a neutral field."

For A & M, that's playing into their favor for the start of the new decade.

ESPN's Cole Cubic recently tweeted out ESPN's latest FPI rankings with the Aggies coming in at the No.8 spot. Only three teams from the Southeastern Conference were included in the top 10 as Alabama (No.3) and Georgia (No.10) rounded out the list. Both Florida and current National Champion LSU were not included.

The Aggies will return nine defensive starters and eight offensive starters entering the third year under Jimbo Fisher. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, along with wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers all declared for the NFL Draft following the 2019 season. Both Davis and Rogers played in the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Madubuike would not suit up for the game, focusing his attention on the draft process.

The Aggies will return three-year starter Kellen Mond under center along with Isaiah Spiller in the backfield. Five-star recruit Demond Demas is expected to see significant reps this season as the team's starting receiver. Both Jalen Wydermyer and former five-star Baylor Cupp should be caliber weapons on offense at the tight end position.

Defensively, the Aggies struck gold during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Not only will Mike Elko's defense feature the likes of stars such as defensive end DeMarvin Leal and safety Demani Richardson, but will have plenty of young talent as well. Five-star cornerback Jaylon Jone, four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and linebacker Antonio Doyle are all expected to contribute early.

The Aggies will return to Kyle Field to face Abilene Christian on September 5.