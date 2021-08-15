Elite Recruit Conner Weigman Makes Huge Eligibility Decision

Aggies football fans don't have to worry about losing Weigman to baseball.

Connor Weigman is one of the highest quarterback recruits in the class of 2022, and has announced he will enroll early in College Station next January, and skip the 2022 MLB Draft.

This is good news for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, as not only does he not have to worry about losing Weigman to baseball, but he'll have the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback prospect in his program early.

Weigman will now have the opportunity to work out with the football program and could possibly compete for A&M baseball in the spring, which is good news for baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Weigman, the Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland prospect, committed to A&M back in February after receiving offers from several top schools. His official Aggies visit was in June.

SI All-American's John Garcia places the Aggie commit in the top-10 at No. 4, just one spot below Alabama Commit Ty Simpson and one spot above Missouri commit, Sam Horn.

Scouting reports for Weigman call him one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2022 class, and one who has the long-term potential to become a multi-year high-major starter and play beyond college.

Weigman is part of an A&M recruiting class that is one of the highest-ranking classes nationally.

