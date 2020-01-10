AggieMaven
Texas A&M Freshman Officially Move In

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - When players will arrive early for school, it's a head start for any program on their future success. Jimbo Fisher certainly has to be happy with his chance to make a splash for the 2020 season. 

Thirteen early recruits joined campus following their winter break to begin practice. Several players, such as four-star offensive lineman Chris Morris or four-star cornerback Jaylon Jones could benefit from the early practices. 

A&M will need to find replacements at wide receiver, cornerback and on the offensive line before the start of the new campaign next September. There are pieces in place for several future Aggies to become a part of the short-term plan. 

Here's a look at several players who graduated high school early and now will begin their A&M careers this spring. 

