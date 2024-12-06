Texas A&M In Running For Explosive SEC Transfer Receiver?
The NCAA Transfer Portal is just days away from officially opening, but players are already announcing their intentions to move on to new programs.
The Texas A&M Aggies have mostly suffered losses to the portal to this point, with a handful of players, including QB Conner Weigman, all making their plans known.
However, according to On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies are emerging as a contender for one of the more explosive players that will be available in the portal, who also happens to come in at a great position of need - Kentucky receiver Barion Brown.
"Mike Elko turned around Texas A&M in Year One, positioning the Aggies to compete for an SEC title," Nakos said. "But Texas A&M has holes it will need to fill this offseason, and wide receiver is on the list. Brown would be able to pair with quarterback Marcel Reed, who had a standout redshirt freshman season. Brown could be a viable option as the Aggies make a push to make the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2025."
Brown came to the Wildcats as a four-star recruit out of Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN), and ranked as the No. 68 player in the country and No. 9 receiver in the 2022 class.
In his three seasons at Kentucky, Brown saw action in 37 games, catching 122 passes for 1,528 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game. The versatile playmaker also added 29 rushes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and had five kick return touchdowns over that time.
In 2023 alone, Brown averaged 36 yards per kick return and had three return touchdowns, giving him eight total touchdowns that season.
Brown's production in the receiving department did dip over these three years in Lexington, going from 50 catches for 628 yards in his freshman season, to 43 catches for 539 yards in his sophomore campaign, and 29 catches for 361 yards this season.
That said, Brown did miss one game this season, and will not have the benefit of a bowl game to add to his stats.
