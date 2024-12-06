All Aggies

Texas A&M In Running For Explosive SEC Transfer Receiver?

The Texas A&M Aggies are one of four teams vying for speedy Kentucky transfer receiver Barrion Brown.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (7) makes a catch against Texas Longhorns defender Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (7) makes a catch against Texas Longhorns defender Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NCAA Transfer Portal is just days away from officially opening, but players are already announcing their intentions to move on to new programs.

The Texas A&M Aggies have mostly suffered losses to the portal to this point, with a handful of players, including QB Conner Weigman, all making their plans known.

However, according to On3's Pete Nakos, the Aggies are emerging as a contender for one of the more explosive players that will be available in the portal, who also happens to come in at a great position of need - Kentucky receiver Barion Brown.

"Mike Elko turned around Texas A&M in Year One, positioning the Aggies to compete for an SEC title," Nakos said. "But Texas A&M has holes it will need to fill this offseason, and wide receiver is on the list. Brown would be able to pair with quarterback Marcel Reed, who had a standout redshirt freshman season. Brown could be a viable option as the Aggies make a push to make the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2025."

Brown came to the Wildcats as a four-star recruit out of Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN), and ranked as the No. 68 player in the country and No. 9 receiver in the 2022 class.

In his three seasons at Kentucky, Brown saw action in 37 games, catching 122 passes for 1,528 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game. The versatile playmaker also added 29 rushes for 195 yards and two touchdowns and had five kick return touchdowns over that time.

In 2023 alone, Brown averaged 36 yards per kick return and had three return touchdowns, giving him eight total touchdowns that season.

Brown's production in the receiving department did dip over these three years in Lexington, going from 50 catches for 628 yards in his freshman season, to 43 catches for 539 yards in his sophomore campaign, and 29 catches for 361 yards this season.

That said, Brown did miss one game this season, and will not have the benefit of a bowl game to add to his stats.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Named Finalist For Prestigious NFL Honor

5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman

New Contender Emerging for Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman?

'Well-Balanced Class!' Texas A&M HC Mike Elko Gives Thoughts On 2025 Recruits

Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Reacts to Conner Weigman Entering Transfer Portal

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football