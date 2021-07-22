Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Aggies football is no stranger to preseason awards watch lists, and Thursday, tight end Jalen Wydermeyer was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M's top tight end from Dickinson, Texas, earned All-SEC second-team honors and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore.

As a junior, he has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the 2021 season.

Wydermyer already owns A&M’s career record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 12, and is on pace to set the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions.

The award was created by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. in 1994, and is named for Fred Biletnikoff, who played college football at Florida State University and professionally with the Oakland Raiders.

Each year, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player regardless of what position they play who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

This includes, of course, wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs, among others. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding pass catcher, not just the game's outstanding wide receiver, although every winner thus far has been a wide receiver.

Wydermyer would be the first A&M player to win the award.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipients are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a panel consisting of over 630 journalists, commentators, broadcasters, and former players. No member of the board of trustees of the foundation has a vote.

Wydermyer joins fellow A&M star Isaiah Spiller on the list of A&M football players on award watch lists. Spiller was named a Doak Walker Award preseason candidate recently, which honors college football's best running back.

