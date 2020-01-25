Texas A&M Loses Austin Thomas to Dave Aranda's Baylor

COLLEGE STATION - When LSU found out they'd be losing Dave Aranda to Baylor, the Southeastern Conference was set to lose one of their top coordinators. Now, the SEC will need to replace an elite recruiter for the start of the new decade.

Texas A & M's recruiting specialist Austin Thomas, who has held the title of Associate Athletic Director for Football Personnel for two years, will leave College Station for Baylor. Thomas will join Aranda's staff as the Bears’ General Manager of Football Operations to oversee recruiting, per a report from FootballScoop.com.

Thomas and Aranda worked together at LSU, where he spent five years on the last of which he was promoted to General Manger in 2016. He would join the Aggies in 2017, where he'd spend two seasons as the Aggies’ associate AD for football personnel.

Thomas became the first General Manager in the history of SEC. In his time at Baton Rouge, his duties included the oversight and management of the entire LSU Football program. Thomas was crucial in the rebirth of recruiting for the Tigers, helping the team land back-to-back top-five recruiting classes in 2014 and 2015.