Texas A&M Loses Offensive Analyst to UNC Charlotte

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M football has seen a carousel of coaches leave this past offseason. On Monday evening, the team would lose another coach for the impeding year.

A & M offensive analyst Lee Grimes will leave College Station and join Will Healy's at UNC Charlotte as the team's offensive line coach. 247 Sports was first to report the departure and was later confirmed by multiple sources.

Grimes joined the staff in 2017 as a graduate assistant under then coach Kevin Sumlin. With the hiring of Jimbo Fisher, the former Aggie player would be promoted to an analyst role, predominately working with the offensive line.

Last season, Grimes was essential to the success of the run game. Behind the legs of Trayveon Williams, A & M would break a new school record and an SEC-leading 1,760 yard season. The Aggies offensive line would regress despite having four upperclassmen for the 2019 campaign.

A standout on the offensive line, Grimes was a member of the Aggies from 2005-09. He was named to Texas A & M All-Decade Team for the 2000s and earned an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree in 2009. Grimes would spend one year in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers before electing to retire due to injuries.

Beginning his coaching career as an assistant offensive line coach at University of Arkansas-Monticello, Grimes would spend three seasons East Texas Baptist University. As a graduate assistant, he would spend two seasons at the University of Minnesota before returning to Aggieland for good.