Texas A&M Opens as Favorite Over Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Sometimes home-field advantage could play in favor of one team. That could be the case for Texas A & M heading into the bowl season.

The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) won't be traveling far for their bowl game, heading 90 miles south to Houston. As the representatives of the SEC in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, A & M could be given the hometown treatment when facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Las Vegas currently has A & M sitting as a 4.5 favorite over Oklahoma State with the over/under coming in at 52 total points.

A & M saw ups and downs throughout a roller-coaster season. Following a midseason loss to then-No.1 Alabama, the Aggies would win four straight games, including three conference wins against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina. The team would fall short of a comeback against No.4 Georgia before losing 50-7 to No.1 LSU.

The Cowboys (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will feature one of the nation's top offensive players in running back Chuba Hubbard. The Doak Walker finalist led the nation in rushing yards (1,936) and rushed for over 100-yards in 11 of his 12 outings. Hubbard helped Oklahoma State win four-straight late in the season before falling victim to Oklahoma in a 34-16 Battle of Bedlam loss at home.

The two schools have a long history against each other thanks to A & M's time in the Big 12. The Aggies and Cowboys have met 26 total times with A & M leading the series, 17-10. Luck could be on Oklahoma State's side as the team currently holds a four-game win streak over their now SEC opponent.

The Aggies and Cowboys will kick off at 5:45 p.m. in NRG Stadium on Friday, Dec.27. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.